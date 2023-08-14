Tecno announces price of Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro: Availability and other features

Pricing and availability of Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro in India

Tecno has confirmed that the starting price for the Tecno Pova 5 in India is set at ₹11,999, while the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is priced at ₹14,999. Both phones are scheduled to go on sale starting August 22 via Amazon. Additionally, customers can enjoy a discount of ₹1,000 when trading in their old devices. Furthermore, buyers of the Tecno Pova 5 series can opt for a no-cost EMI plan for up to 6 months.