Tecno announces price of Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro: Availability and other features

Tecno unveils Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro smartphones in India, starting at ₹11,999 and ₹14,999 respectively. Available from August 22.
Tecno introduced its latest offerings, the Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro, on August 11 in India. The company has now disclosed the pricing and availability details for these phones in the country. These new models follow the Tecno Pova 4 lineup released last December, which featured MediaTek Helio G99 SoCs and 6,000mAh batteries. While the standard Tecno Pova 5 is also powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro comes equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.
Pricing and availability of Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro in India
Tecno has confirmed that the starting price for the Tecno Pova 5 in India is set at ₹11,999, while the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is priced at ₹14,999. Both phones are scheduled to go on sale starting August 22 via Amazon. Additionally, customers can enjoy a discount of ₹1,000 when trading in their old devices. Furthermore, buyers of the Tecno Pova 5 series can opt for a no-cost EMI plan for up to 6 months.
Variants and colors:
The Tecno Pova 5 Pro will be available in Dark Illusions and Silver Fantasy color options, while the base Tecno Pova 5 will be offered in Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue, and Mecha Black color variants.
Specifications of Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro
Both models in the Pova 5 series feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The standard Pova 5 runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, similar to its predecessor, while the Tecno Pova 5 Pro houses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. Both phones come with the HiOS skin based on Android 13.
Camera-wise, the dual rear camera setups on both models consist of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens paired with an LED flash. The standard model sports an 8-megapixel front camera, whereas the Tecno Pova 5 Pro boasts a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
Connectivity and additional features
The phones support 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, and include a 3.5mm audio jack. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro introduces 5G capabilities and features an Arc interface with customizable LED lights on the back panel. Both models are equipped with side-mounted fingerprint sensors for security.
Battery and charging
The Tecno Pova 5 houses a robust 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro boasts a 5,000mAh battery and claims to offer an impressive 68W fast charging, a first in its segment.
