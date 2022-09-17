Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition launched in India: Check price, specs

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition: Price in India

Talking about the price of Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition, it comes with a price tag of ₹17,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has a 128GB UFS 2.2 storage support. The online pre-booking booking of this smartphone will commence on Amazon on September 22, 2022. During the sale, customers will be able to get a special discount of up to 10 per cent on SBI card.