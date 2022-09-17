Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition launched in India: Check price, specs

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition features a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is certified with TUV Rheinland Eye Protection, which filter outs the harmful blue lights.
Tecno has released its Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition in India. The new special edition smartphone sports Tecno’s first colour changing rear design with Polychromatic Photoisomer technology. The handset features a unique paint that pays tribute to Pier Mondrian, a well known Dutch painter and art theorist. Interestingly, when the device's back is exposed to sunshine, it changes the colour from White to blue. The smartphone brand calls the phone’s colour changing feature ‘Sunlight Drawing’.
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition: Price in India
Talking about the price of Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition, it comes with a price tag of ₹17,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has a 128GB UFS 2.2 storage support. The online pre-booking booking of this smartphone will commence on Amazon on September 22, 2022. During the sale, customers will be able to get a special discount of up to 10 per cent on SBI card.
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition: Specifications
The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition features a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is certified with TUV Rheinland Eye Protection, which filter outs the harmful blue lights. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with rup to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB of expandable memory. On the software front, the device runs on Android 12 with HiOS 8.6 on top. This smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
For optics, Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition features a 64MP primary RGW sensor with OIS. It packs a 50MP portrait camera and a 2MP macro unit. For selfies, it houses a 32MP shooter. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition also comes equipped with the WideVine L1 certification which allows users to watch 1080p content on OTT platforms.
