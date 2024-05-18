Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier 5G launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and all you need to know
Tecno has launched in India its camera focused Camon 30 series comprising two devices: Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G. The two smartphones share some common features including support for IP53 dust and water resistance, NFC, IR blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery along with support for 70W fast charging.