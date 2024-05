Tecno launches Camon 30 series launched in India with Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G featuring common functionalities like IP53 Dust and water resistance, NFC, IR blaster, in-display fingerprint sensor, and 5,000 mAh battery with 70W fast charging.

Tecno has launched in India its camera focused Camon 30 series comprising two devices: Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G. The two smartphones share some common features including support for IP53 dust and water resistance, NFC, IR blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery along with support for 70W fast charging.

Tecno Camon 30 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 50G price in India: The Camon 30 5G is priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹26,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, its more expensive sibling, the Camon 30 Premier 5G is priced at ₹39,999 for the single 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

The company is also offering a ₹3,000 discount on the purchase of these devices (no cards mentioned yet), along with free goodies worth around ₹4,999.

Tecno Camon 30 5G specs: The Tecno Camon 30 5G features an LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels. The phone comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The latest Tecno device comes with a dual speaker setup with Dolby sound support, NFC, IP53 dust and water resistance, IR blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Camon 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged via a 70W fast charger and also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Canon 30 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the phone also features a 50MP autofocus sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G specs: The Camon 30 Premier 5G comes with a 6.77-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1264 x 2780. The smartphone features 120Hz adapative refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1400 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

The slightly premium Tecno device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Camon 30 Premier features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x in-sensor zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone also features a 50MP front-facing autofocus shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

