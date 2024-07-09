Tecno Camon 30 Premier Review: Camera-focused smartphone that deserves your attention
Tecno Camon 30 Premier may not be the most powerful smartphone going around, but it has carved a unique niche for itself thanks to the presence of a 50MP quad camera setup and unique design.
Tecno's Camon 30 Premier is a breath of fresh air in the sub- ₹40,000 smartphone market, typically filled with 'flagship killer' devices focused on performance. However, the Camon 30 Premier diverges by challenging existing flagships in the camera department, boasting quadruple 50MP sensors and a dedicated Sony imaging chip.