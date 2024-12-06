Tecno has unveiled two new foldable smartphones, the Phantom V Fold 2 5G and Phantom V Flip 2 5G, in India. Both devices are set to be available later this month, with sales beginning on December 13 via Amazon.

The company has introduced these models at introductory prices, which may be subject to limited-time bank offers.

Pricing and Specifications

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, priced from ₹79,999, features a book-style foldable design, offering a 7.85-inch primary AMOLED display with a 2K+ resolution (2,000 x 2,296 pixels) and a 6.42-inch full-HD+ AMOLED cover display (1,080 x 2,550 pixels).

This device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset in the global variant, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Phantom V Fold 2 5G comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP portrait lens offering 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the device features two 32MP front-facing cameras.

The phone is powered by a 5,750mAh battery, supporting 70W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. The device also includes Dolby Atmos speakers and GNSS connectivity, with support for the Phantom V Pen and AI-powered imaging tools.

The Phantom V Flip 2 5G, priced from ₹34,999, adopts a clamshell design, with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) LTPO AMOLED main display and a 3.64-inch AMOLED outer screen (1,066 x 1,056 pixels). It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device also comes with a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP front camera.

Notably, the Phantom V Flip 2 5G supports 70W wired fast charging and Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers. It houses a 4,720mAh battery and includes similar AI-powered features as the Phantom V Fold 2.

Both devices are available in different colour options, including Karst Green and Rippling Blue for the V Fold 2, while the V Flip 2 comes in Moondust Grey and Travertine Green.

