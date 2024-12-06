Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G and V Flip 2 5G launched in India: Price and specifications
Tecno has launched the Phantom V Fold 2 5G and Phantom V Flip 2 5G smartphones in India, available from December 13. The Phantom V Fold 2 starts at ₹79,999, while the V Flip 2 starts at ₹34,999, featuring advanced displays and camera systems.
Tecno has unveiled two new foldable smartphones, the Phantom V Fold 2 5G and Phantom V Flip 2 5G, in India. Both devices are set to be available later this month, with sales beginning on December 13 via Amazon.
