Tecno has launched the Phantom V Fold 2 5G and Phantom V Flip 2 5G smartphones in India, available from December 13. The Phantom V Fold 2 starts at ₹ 79,999, while the V Flip 2 starts at ₹ 34,999, featuring advanced displays and camera systems.

Tecno has unveiled two new foldable smartphones, the Phantom V Fold 2 5G and Phantom V Flip 2 5G, in India. Both devices are set to be available later this month, with sales beginning on December 13 via Amazon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has introduced these models at introductory prices, which may be subject to limited-time bank offers.

Pricing and Specifications The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, priced from ₹79,999, features a book-style foldable design, offering a 7.85-inch primary AMOLED display with a 2K+ resolution (2,000 x 2,296 pixels) and a 6.42-inch full-HD+ AMOLED cover display (1,080 x 2,550 pixels). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset in the global variant, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Phantom V Fold 2 5G comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP portrait lens offering 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the device features two 32MP front-facing cameras.

The phone is powered by a 5,750mAh battery, supporting 70W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. The device also includes Dolby Atmos speakers and GNSS connectivity, with support for the Phantom V Pen and AI-powered imaging tools. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Phantom V Flip 2 5G, priced from ₹34,999, adopts a clamshell design, with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) LTPO AMOLED main display and a 3.64-inch AMOLED outer screen (1,066 x 1,056 pixels). It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device also comes with a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP front camera.

Notably, the Phantom V Flip 2 5G supports 70W wired fast charging and Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers. It houses a 4,720mAh battery and includes similar AI-powered features as the Phantom V Fold 2.