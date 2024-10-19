Transition Holdings' sub-brand Tecno has teased the launch of its second generation foldable phone in India, Tecno Phantom V Fold 2. The information came to light with a post from the official Tecno handle, where the company announced that the Tecno Phantom V Fold has run out of stock and a new chapter is about to unfold. Tecno's announcement comes on the heels of its sister brand, Infinix, launching its first ever flip phone in India.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 was launched in Africa last month and it was also teased at the same event to be launched in a number of countries. It seems likely that India will be one of those countries.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 price (expected):

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 was launched globally at a price of $1099, which strongly hints that the foldable phone could be priced under ₹1 lakh in India. For reference, the Tecno Phantom V Fold was launched last year at a price of ₹88,888, making it one of the first foldable phones in the sub ₹1 lakh category in India.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 expected specifications:

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is expected to have a 7.8-inch LTPO 120Hz screen with a resolution of 2296 x 2000 pixels. Meanwhile, the external display is likely to be a 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

The Phantom V Fold 2 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor with support for 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

On the optics front, the smartphone is likely to feature a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP 2x portrait lens and a 50MP ultra wide angle lens. At the front, there could be two 32MP shooters for selfies and video calls.

The Phantom V Fold 2 could come with a 5,750 mAh battery with support for 70W ultra charging and 15W wireless charging. It should run on a HiOS based on Android 14 with support for 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

