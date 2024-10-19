Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 teased to launch in India: Price to specifications, here's everything to expect
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is anticipated to launch in India, boasting a 7.8 inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, and a triple camera setup. Priced under ₹1 lakh, it follows the earlier Phantom V Fold's success.
Transition Holdings' sub-brand Tecno has teased the launch of its second generation foldable phone in India, Tecno Phantom V Fold 2. The information came to light with a post from the official Tecno handle, where the company announced that the Tecno Phantom V Fold has run out of stock and a new chapter is about to unfold. Tecno's announcement comes on the heels of its sister brand, Infinix, launching its first ever flip phone in India.