Tecno Phantom V Fold confirmed to launch in India. What to expect

Tecno is set to launch its foldable smartphone, the Tecno Phantom V Fold, following Oppo and Samsung's footsteps. The smartphone was showcased at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and is confirmed to be launched in India. The exciting news is that the phone will also be manufactured in India. The phone is expected to debut in April and will boast a large 7.65-inch foldable screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and other impressive features.

The technology company has officially announced that the Phantom V Fold will launch in India on April 11 with a limited-time offer price of ₹77,777. The smartphone was initially announced with a price tag of ₹89,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and ₹99,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. It will be available for early bird purchase on Amazon starting April 12. The phone is being manufactured in Tecno's Noida factory, which has the capacity to produce 24 million phones annually.

This smartphone features a remarkable hinge mechanism made of aerospace-grade materials that enables smooth folding and unfolding without any creases or damage to the 6.42-inch FHD+ LTPO outer AMOLED dual display with a refresh rate of 10Hz-120Hz. The smartphone also boasts a 7.65-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with the same refresh rate.

It comes with a powerful triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP 2x portrait lens. The external screen has a 32MP selfie camera, while the inner display has a 16MP selfie camera.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, and it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 45W. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and has connectivity options like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon starting April 12 at a special price of ₹77,777 for a limited period.