Tecno Phantom V Fold confirmed to launch in India. What to expect

Tecno Phantom V Fold confirmed to launch in India. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 04:08 PM IST
- The technology company has officially announced that the Phantom V Fold will launch in India on April 11 with a limited-time offer price of ₹77,777. The smartphone was initially announced with a price tag of ₹89,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and ₹99,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant.
Tecno is set to launch its foldable smartphone, the Tecno Phantom V Fold, following Oppo and Samsung's footsteps. The smartphone was showcased at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and is confirmed to be launched in India. The exciting news is that the phone will also be manufactured in India. The phone is expected to debut in April and will boast a large 7.65-inch foldable screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and other impressive features.
