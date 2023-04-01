Tecno Phantom V Fold confirmed to launch in India. What to expect

Tecno is set to launch its foldable smartphone, the Tecno Phantom V Fold, following Oppo and Samsung's footsteps. The smartphone was showcased at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and is confirmed to be launched in India. The exciting news is that the phone will also be manufactured in India. The phone is expected to debut in April and will boast a large 7.65-inch foldable screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and other impressive features.

