Tecno Phantom V Fold debuts in India as a cheaper alternative to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Tecno Phantom V Fold debuts in India as a cheaper alternative to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:25 PM IST
- The Tecno Phantom V Fold has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹88,888 for its single variant. It will be available for sale on April 12 with a special discounted price of ₹77,777, along with a ₹5,000 discount on HDB bank cards.
Tecno has entered the foldable phone market in India with the launch of its Phantom V Fold, challenging the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. While there are a few flip-style foldable phones in the market, the Phantom V Fold and the are the only horizontal ones. Although both 5G phones have similar features, there are minor differences, with a significant price gap between the two. The Phantom V Fold is the cheapest foldable phone in India, priced at less than ₹90,000, and is available at an even lower price during the launch offer.
