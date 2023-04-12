Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Tecno Phantom V Fold debuts in India as a cheaper alternative to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Tecno Phantom V Fold debuts in India as a cheaper alternative to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

2 min read . 02:25 PM IST Livemint
The Tecno Phantom V Fold is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ chipset, supported by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

  • The Tecno Phantom V Fold has been launched in India with a starting price of 88,888 for its single variant. It will be available for sale on April 12 with a special discounted price of 77,777, along with a 5,000 discount on HDB bank cards.

Tecno has entered the foldable phone market in India with the launch of its Phantom V Fold, challenging the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. While there are a few flip-style foldable phones in the market, the Phantom V Fold and the are the only horizontal ones. Although both 5G phones have similar features, there are minor differences, with a significant price gap between the two. The Phantom V Fold is the cheapest foldable phone in India, priced at less than 90,000, and is available at an even lower price during the launch offer.

Tecno Phantom V Fold: Price in India

The Tecno Phantom V Fold has been launched in India with a starting price of 88,888 for its single variant. It will be available for sale on April 12 with a special discounted price of 77,777, along with a 5,000 discount on HDB bank cards. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is priced at 1,54,998, the Phantom V Fold is significantly cheaper. 

The Tecno Phantom V Fold comes with a two year warranty, a complimentary trolley bag worth 5,000, a one-time free screen replacement within 6 months, and a free fiber protective case with a stand for customers.

Tecno Phantom V Fold: Specifications and features

According to Tecno, their foldable phone features an aerospace-grade innovative drop-shaped hinge that incorporates fixed-axis rotate and slide technology and a reverse snap structure, resulting in a smooth folding experience without any creases. While the majority of the features are similar to those of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the difference lies in the chipset, faster-charging technology, and battery.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ chipset, supported by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. In comparison, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a smaller 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

This foldable handset comes with a 6.42-inch LTPO outer AMOLED display, which is an FHD+ panel unlike the Samsung device. It also features a 7.65-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED foldable display with a resolution of 2296 x 2000 pixels. The device is capable of automatically switching between 10Hz to 120Hz refresh rate based on the content displayed on the screen.

For optics, the device boasts a triple camera setup at the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel 2x portrait camera. The device also has a 32-megapixel camera on the outer screen and a 16-megapixel sensor on the front when unfolded. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

