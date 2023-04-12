Tecno Phantom V Fold debuts in India as a cheaper alternative to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Tecno has entered the foldable phone market in India with the launch of its Phantom V Fold, challenging the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. While there are a few flip-style foldable phones in the market, the Phantom V Fold and the are the only horizontal ones. Although both 5G phones have similar features, there are minor differences, with a significant price gap between the two. The Phantom V Fold is the cheapest foldable phone in India, priced at less than ₹90,000, and is available at an even lower price during the launch offer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}