Tecno Phantom V2 Flip and Phantom V2 Fold confirmed to launch in India on December 6
The Tecno Phantom V2 series, consisting of the Phantom V2 Flip and Fold, is set for a December 6 launch in India. The Fold offers a large display and high-capacity battery, while the Flip includes advanced AI features. Both models will be sold exclusively on Amazon.
Transsion sub-brand Tecno is all set to launch its Phantom V2 series in India on December 6. The series will include two foldable devices, the Phantom V2 Flip and Phantom V2 Fold. Recently, an Amazon microsite for the Tecno V2 series had also gone live which suggests that the two phones will be exclusively available to buy on the e-commerce giant.