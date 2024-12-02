Transsion sub-brand Tecno is all set to launch its Phantom V2 series in India on December 6. The series will include two foldable devices, the Phantom V2 Flip and Phantom V2 Fold. Recently, an Amazon microsite for the Tecno V2 series had also gone live which suggests that the two phones will be exclusively available to buy on the e-commerce giant.

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold and Tecno Phantom V2 Flip launch on December 6:

Tecno has also revealed many of the key specifications of the two phones. The Phantom V2 Fold is set to come with 7.85-inch main display and a 6.42 inch cover screen. The phone will feature a massive 5,750 mAh battery with support for 70W of wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone will be priced under ₹1 lakh. Meanwhile, Tecno V2 Flip is said to come with many AI powered features like AI Image Cutout, Magic Removal and Ella AI writing.