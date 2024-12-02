Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Tecno Phantom V2 Flip and Phantom V2 Fold confirmed to launch in India on December 6

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip and Phantom V2 Fold confirmed to launch in India on December 6

Aman Gupta

The Tecno Phantom V2 series, consisting of the Phantom V2 Flip and Fold, is set for a December 6 launch in India. The Fold offers a large display and high-capacity battery, while the Flip includes advanced AI features. Both models will be sold exclusively on Amazon.

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold will be packed with a 5,750mAh battery.

Transsion sub-brand Tecno is all set to launch its Phantom V2 series in India on December 6. The series will include two foldable devices, the Phantom V2 Flip and Phantom V2 Fold. Recently, an Amazon microsite for the Tecno V2 series had also gone live which suggests that the two phones will be exclusively available to buy on the e-commerce giant.

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold and Tecno Phantom V2 Flip launch on December 6:

Tecno has also revealed many of the key specifications of the two phones. The Phantom V2 Fold is set to come with 7.85-inch main display and a 6.42 inch cover screen. The phone will feature a massive 5,750 mAh battery with support for 70W of wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone will be priced under 1 lakh. Meanwhile, Tecno V2 Flip is said to come with many AI powered features like AI Image Cutout, Magic Removal and Ella AI writing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aman Gupta

Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.