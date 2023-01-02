Tecno Phantom X2 5G debuts in India: Features, price and more

Tecno Phantom X2 5G debuts in India: Features, price and more2 min read . 02:15 PM IST
- Tecno Phantom X2 5G is offered in a single model. The smartphone is priced at ₹39,999.
Tecno Phantom X2 5G is now available in India. The smartphone was launched in Saudi Arabia last month and has now made its way to the Indian market. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. It is equipped with a 64MP camera on the back and houses a 5,160mAh battery.
Tecno Phantom X2 5G is now available in India. The smartphone was launched in Saudi Arabia last month and has now made its way to the Indian market. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. It is equipped with a 64MP camera on the back and houses a 5,160mAh battery.
Tecno Phantom X2 5G is offered in a single model. It packs 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is priced at ₹39,999. Buyers can choose from two colour options of the phone – Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey.
Tecno Phantom X2 5G is offered in a single model. It packs 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is priced at ₹39,999. Buyers can choose from two colour options of the phone – Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey.
Those interested can pre-order the Tecno Phantom X2 5G via Amazon starting today. It will go on sale starting January 9, 2023.
Those interested can pre-order the Tecno Phantom X2 5G via Amazon starting today. It will go on sale starting January 9, 2023.
The Tecno Phantom X2 5G comes with a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED screen with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The phone’s display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor paired with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and has 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
The Tecno Phantom X2 5G comes with a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED screen with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The phone’s display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor paired with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and has 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
Tecno Phantom X2 5G runs on HiOS 12.0 based on Android 12 operating system. To perform camera duties, the handset boasts of a triple camera setup at the back. It comes with a 64MP main camera with f/1.65 aperture paired with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor having f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor.
Tecno Phantom X2 5G runs on HiOS 12.0 based on Android 12 operating system. To perform camera duties, the handset boasts of a triple camera setup at the back. It comes with a 64MP main camera with f/1.65 aperture paired with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor having f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor.
For selfies and video calls, Tecno Phantom X2 5G comes with a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture. Wi-Fi 2.4G, 5G & Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, OTG, NFC, and USB Type-C port are some of the connectivity features available on the phone.
For selfies and video calls, Tecno Phantom X2 5G comes with a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture. Wi-Fi 2.4G, 5G & Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, OTG, NFC, and USB Type-C port are some of the connectivity features available on the phone.
The device is backed by a 5,160mAh battery. Tecno Phantom X2 5G offers 45 watt fast charging support. It is claimed to juice up the device from 0 to 50% in 20 minutes. The handset weighs 210 grams and measures 164.61mmx72.65mmx8.9mm. Available sensors on the device are a proximity sensor, compass, six-axis gyro sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, three-axis accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor.
The device is backed by a 5,160mAh battery. Tecno Phantom X2 5G offers 45 watt fast charging support. It is claimed to juice up the device from 0 to 50% in 20 minutes. The handset weighs 210 grams and measures 164.61mmx72.65mmx8.9mm. Available sensors on the device are a proximity sensor, compass, six-axis gyro sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, three-axis accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor.