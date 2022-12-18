Tecno Phantom X2 5G to launch in India: Details on booking and more

Tecno, a Chinese technology company, has confirmed that it is all set to launch its Tecno Phantom X2 5G soon. The pre-booking of this Tecno smartphone will commence from January 02, 2023 via Amazon and it will go on sale from January 09, 2022 onwards. This handset was unveiled in UAE a few days ago and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. It sports a 120Hz refresh rate display and houses a triple rear camera setup led by a 64MP primary sensor.
On Monday, Tecno shared a teaser on Twitter announcing the debut of its Tecno Phantom X2 5G in India. The pre-booking of this Tecno smartphone will commence from January 02, 2023 via Amazon and it will go on sale from January 09, 2022 onwards.
Moreover, Amazon has created a special dedicated page to announce the debut of Tecno Phantom X2 5G in India. The handset was launched in Saudi Arabia recently at a price of SAR 2699 (approx ₹59,200) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM variant. This smartphone comes in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey colour options.
The specifications of this smartphone have been confirmed during the global launch. It runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12 and sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM.
It houses a triple rear camera setup which includes 64MP primary camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 13MP secondary sensor and a 2MP sensor. It also features a 32MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling. In terms of battery backup, the smartphone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
Meanwhile, the company has also launched its Pova 4 in India. This handset features a 6nm Helio G99 SoC and comes with in-built dual gaming engine which encompasses Hyper-Engine 2.0 Lite and the Panther engine. The Tecno Pova 4 comes at a price of ₹11,999. It is available for purchase via Amazon. This smartphone will be available in Magma Orange, Cryolite Blue, and Uranolith Grey colours.