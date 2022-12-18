Tecno Phantom X2 5G to launch in India: Details on booking and more

Tecno, a Chinese technology company, has confirmed that it is all set to launch its Tecno Phantom X2 5G soon. The pre-booking of this Tecno smartphone will commence from January 02, 2023 via Amazon and it will go on sale from January 09, 2022 onwards. This handset was unveiled in UAE a few days ago and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. It sports a 120Hz refresh rate display and houses a triple rear camera setup led by a 64MP primary sensor.

