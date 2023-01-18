Tecno Phantom X2 Pro with retractable portrait camera launched: Price, offers2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 11:28 AM IST
- Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is offered in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey colour options
Tecno has launched yet another premium smartphone in India. The company has launched Tecno Phantom X2 Pro with a retractable portrait camera lens. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset paired with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU and Hyper Engine 5.0. Here’s a closer look at features and price of the new Tecno smartphone