Tecno has launched yet another premium smartphone in India. The company has launched Tecno Phantom X2 Pro with a retractable portrait camera lens. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset paired with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU and Hyper Engine 5.0. Here’s a closer look at features and price of the new Tecno smartphone

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price and availability

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro packs 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone is priced at ₹49,999. It is up for pre-booking on Amazon. The phone will go on sale in the country on January 24.

Introductory offers include an exchange bonus of ₹5,000 along with 12 month Amazon Prime membership and six months of no-cost EMI purchase option. The company is also giving free Tecno gift hampers for the first 600 customers buying the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey are the colour options of the phone that a buyer can choose from.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro features

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch full HD Curved AMOLED screen. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The phone gets a layer of Corning Gorilla Victus on the top for protection. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G processor with with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU and Hyper Engine 5.0.

The handset comes with 12GB RAM which is expandable. Tecno Phantom X2 Pro runs on Android 12 operating system based on HiOS 12.0 skin out of the box. The device is backed by a 5,160mAH battery with USB Type-C and 45W fast charging support.

For camera duties, the smartphone is equipped with triple camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP primary camera with Samsung ISOCELL GNV 3.0 sensor paired with a 13MP ultra wide camera and a 50MP retractable portrait camera. The device boasts of a 32MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.