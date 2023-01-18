Tecno Phantom X2 Pro with retractable portrait camera launched: Price, offers

Introductory offers include an exchange bonus of ₹5,000 along with 12 month Amazon Prime membership and six months of no-cost EMI purchase option. The company is also giving free Tecno gift hampers for the first 600 customers buying the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey are the colour options of the phone that a buyer can choose from.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}