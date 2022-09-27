Tecno Pop 6 Pro entry-level phone launched in India: Specs and more

Tecno Pop 6 Pro packs 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. As mentioned above, it is priced at ₹7,999 and will be available at a discounted price of ₹6,099 in the ongoing Amazon sale.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tecno Pop 6 Pro has debuted in India. It is the company’s latest entry-level phone which comes with a starting price of ₹7,999. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek processor and runs Android 12 Go Edition. Tecno claims that the handset can deliver up to 42 days on standby on a single charge.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tecno Pop 6 Pro has debuted in India. It is the company’s latest entry-level phone which comes with a starting price of ₹7,999. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek processor and runs Android 12 Go Edition. Tecno claims that the handset can deliver up to 42 days on standby on a single charge.
Tecno Pop 6 Pro packs 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. As mentioned above, it is priced at ₹7,999 and will be available via Amazon. The handset can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹6,099 in the ongoing Amazon sale. Peaceful Blue and Power Black are the two colour options of the smartphone.
Tecno Pop 6 Pro packs 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. As mentioned above, it is priced at ₹7,999 and will be available via Amazon. The handset can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹6,099 in the ongoing Amazon sale. Peaceful Blue and Power Black are the two colour options of the smartphone.
Tecno Pop 6 Pro specifications
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tecno Pop 6 Pro specifications
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tecno Pop 6 Pro is a dual-SIM phone. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch HD+ display having 720x1612 pixels resolution. The screen offers a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and 270 PPI. There is a water-drop notch at the front that houses the front camera. The phone runs on HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12 Go Edition operating system.
Tecno Pop 6 Pro is a dual-SIM phone. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch HD+ display having 720x1612 pixels resolution. The screen offers a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and 270 PPI. There is a water-drop notch at the front that houses the front camera. The phone runs on HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12 Go Edition operating system.
The smartphone measures 164.85 × 76.25 × 8.75mm. Powered by MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core chipset, the device comes coupled with 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. On the camera front, Tecno Pop 6 Pro boasts of a dual-rear camera setup at the back. The camera system consists of an 8MP main sensor paired with an AI secondary camera lens.
The smartphone measures 164.85 × 76.25 × 8.75mm. Powered by MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core chipset, the device comes coupled with 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. On the camera front, Tecno Pop 6 Pro boasts of a dual-rear camera setup at the back. The camera system consists of an 8MP main sensor paired with an AI secondary camera lens.
At the front, the handset is equipped with a 5MP camera for selfies. The front camera also has an LED flash. The smartphone comes with face unlock support as well. Tecno Pop 6 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 42 days of standby on a single charge. Bluetooth, GPS, and USB OTG are the connectivity issues available on the phone.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At the front, the handset is equipped with a 5MP camera for selfies. The front camera also has an LED flash. The smartphone comes with face unlock support as well. Tecno Pop 6 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 42 days of standby on a single charge. Bluetooth, GPS, and USB OTG are the connectivity issues available on the phone.