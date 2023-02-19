Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Tecno Pop 7 Pro, a budget-friendly smartphone launched in India: Details inside
Tecno Pop 7 Pro, a budget-friendly smartphone launched in India: Details inside

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2023, 09:15 AM IST Edited By Govind Choudhary
  • The Tecno Pop 7 Pro (4GB RAM with 64GB storage) variant is priced at 6,799 and whereas the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of 7,299.

Tecno has recently launched its Tecno Pop 7 Pro in India after the smartphone debuted in Africa earlier. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by a quad-core processor with up to 6GB RAM.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro: Price in India

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro (4GB RAM with 64GB storage) variant is priced at 6,799 and whereas the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of 7,299. This smartphone is available in two colour options which are Uyunu Blue and Endless Black. Interested customers can purchase it from Amazon starting from February 22, 2023.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro: Specifications

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is a dual nano 4G SIM device that runs on Android 12 based HiOS 11.0. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch IPS display with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

This budget friendly smartphone from Tecno is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor which is available in two configurations 4GB (2GB RAM and 2GB Additional MemFusion RAM) and a 6GB (3GB Additional MemFusion RAM). The handset also gets a dedicated expandable storage up to 256GB.

For optics, the handset gets a 12MP dual AI camera with dual flashlight at the rear. It gets a 5MP AI selfie camera along with dual micro slit flashlight. The handset packs a Li-Polymer ion 5,000mAh battery with 10W Type C charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device comes with WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. The handset sports an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity and e-compass sensors.

