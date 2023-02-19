Tecno Pop 7 Pro, a budget-friendly smartphone launched in India: Details inside

Tecno has recently launched its Tecno Pop 7 Pro in India after the smartphone debuted in Africa earlier. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by a quad-core processor with up to 6GB RAM.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro: Price in India

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro (4GB RAM with 64GB storage) variant is priced at ₹6,799 and whereas the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹7,299. This smartphone is available in two colour options which are Uyunu Blue and Endless Black. Interested customers can purchase it from Amazon starting from February 22, 2023.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro: Specifications

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is a dual nano 4G SIM device that runs on Android 12 based HiOS 11.0. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch IPS display with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

This budget friendly smartphone from Tecno is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor which is available in two configurations 4GB (2GB RAM and 2GB Additional MemFusion RAM) and a 6GB (3GB Additional MemFusion RAM). The handset also gets a dedicated expandable storage up to 256GB.

For optics, the handset gets a 12MP dual AI camera with dual flashlight at the rear. It gets a 5MP AI selfie camera along with dual micro slit flashlight. The handset packs a Li-Polymer ion 5,000mAh battery with 10W Type C charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device comes with WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. The handset sports an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity and e-compass sensors.