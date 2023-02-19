Tecno Pop 7 Pro, a budget-friendly smartphone launched in India: Details inside
- The Tecno Pop 7 Pro (4GB RAM with 64GB storage) variant is priced at ₹6,799 and whereas the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹7,299.
Tecno has recently launched its Tecno Pop 7 Pro in India after the smartphone debuted in Africa earlier. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by a quad-core processor with up to 6GB RAM.
