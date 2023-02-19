Tecno Pop 7 Pro, a budget-friendly smartphone launched in India: Details inside

Tecno Pop 7 Pro: Price in India

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro (4GB RAM with 64GB storage) variant is priced at ₹6,799 and whereas the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹7,299. This smartphone is available in two colour options which are Uyunu Blue and Endless Black. Interested customers can purchase it from Amazon starting from February 22, 2023.