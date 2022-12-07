Tecno Pova 4 launched in India: Check price, features and more

Tecno, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has launched its Pova 4 in India. This handset features a 6nm Helio G99 SoC and comes with in-built dual gaming engine which encompasses Hyper-Engine 2.0 Lite and the Panther engine.
Tecno Pova 4: Price in India
The Tecno Pova 4 comes at a price of ₹11,999. It will be available for purchase from December 13 via Amazon. This smartphone will be available in Magma Orange, Cryolite Blue, and Uranolith Grey colours.
Tecno Pova 4: Specifications and features
The Tecno Pova 4 features a 6.82-inch HD+ dot-in display with a refresher rate of 90Hz. This handset is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The Tecno Pova 4 comes equipped with an in-built gaming engine encompassed with Panther Game Engine 2.0 and HyperEngine 2.0 lite. It packs 13 GB of RAM along with memory fusion technology. The smartphone comes with 128GB uMCP internal memory with dedicated expandable storage of up to 2TB.
For optics, the Tecno Pova 4 sports a 50MP dual rear camera sensor. It comes with an 8MP front camera sensor for video calling and selfies. Moreover, the device runs the HiOS 12.0 operating system which is based on Android 12.
This smartphone from Tecno houses a 6,000mAh battery supported by 18W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone offers 10 hours of non-stop music, playback or call on a single charge of just 10 minutes. Moreover, the handset is also claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 37 days.
To recall, earlier this year, Tecno launched its Sports Edition of Tecno Spark 9 Pro. The company has partnered with Designworks – the design innovation studio for BMW Group. The special edition comes with BMW-themed design inspired by ‘ice-crystal talisman’. The handset also has a unique blue and white colour theme of the rear panel along with the camera modules.
The phone’s Sports Edition has similar features as the standard Tecno Spark 9 Pro. It is equipped with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a FHD+ resolution. The smartphone comes powered by a Helio G85 chipset and runs on the company’s own HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12 operating system.