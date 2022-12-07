Tecno Pova 4 launched in India: Check price, features and more

Tecno Pova 4: Specifications and features

The Tecno Pova 4 features a 6.82-inch HD+ dot-in display with a refresher rate of 90Hz. This handset is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The Tecno Pova 4 comes equipped with an in-built gaming engine encompassed with Panther Game Engine 2.0 and HyperEngine 2.0 lite. It packs 13 GB of RAM along with memory fusion technology. The smartphone comes with 128GB uMCP internal memory with dedicated expandable storage of up to 2TB.