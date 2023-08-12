Tecno Pova 5 series has been announced in India. The smartphone series comprises of Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro models. The lineup is set to launch in India on August 14. Both devices share various features, such as a 6.78-inch display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. With dual rear camera setups, both the Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro operate on the Android 13 -based HiOS skin. Notably, the Pro variant boasts an Arc interface that incorporates LED lights, as previously anticipated.

While the Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro were merely showcased during the event, their official release is scheduled for August 14 where details about their pricing will be revealed. The handsets will be available for purchase through Amazon.

The Tecno Pova 5 model will be offered in Mecha Black, Hurricane Blue, and Amber Gold color selections. Conversely, the Pova 5 Pro will make its debut in Silver Fantasy and Dark Illusion color options.

Tecno Pova 5 specifications

The standard Tecno Pova 5 model boasts a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, accompanied by 16GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

To perform camera duties, the Tecno Pova 5 incorporates a dual camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens, along with LED Flash. On the front, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. In terms of connectivity, it offers dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Tecno Pova 5 is powered by a robust 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro introduces a distinctive ARC interface on its back, touted as the company's first of its kind. This interface features LED lights that serve for notifications and other alerts. The camera setup and display features mirror those of the Tecno Pova 5 model.

However, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 CPU. The front-facing camera on this smartphone accommodates a 16-megapixel sensor. Despite having a smaller 5,000mAh battery, the device boasts faster 68W charging support.