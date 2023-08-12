Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro unveiled, price reveal on August 14

Tecno Pova 5 series has been announced in India. The smartphone series comprises of Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro models. The lineup is set to launch in India on August 14. Both devices share various features, such as a 6.78-inch display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. With dual rear camera setups, both the Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro operate on the Android 13-based HiOS skin. Notably, the Pro variant boasts an Arc interface that incorporates LED lights, as previously anticipated.

