Tecno has introduced the Pova 6 Neo 5G to the Indian market, expanding its lineup of budget-friendly smartphones. The device, which offers a range of attractive features at an affordable price point, is now available in three stylish color options—Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky, and Midnight Shadow. Consumers can choose between two configurations: a base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, or a higher-end option boasting 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Prices

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G is priced competitively, starting at ₹12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and ₹13,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Buyers can take advantage of a ₹1,000 instant discount as well as an additional ₹1,000 exchange offer, further lowering the cost. Sales for the device will begin on September 14 through Amazon and select retail outlets.

Specifications

At the heart of the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on a 6nm process, which is suggested to promise strong performance. Paired with up to 8GB of RAM, this processor should handle everyday tasks and moderate gaming with ease. The device also supports Virtual RAM, enabling users to extend the available RAM up to 16GB by utilizing unused storage. The onboard storage, meanwhile, can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD.

The phone features a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering decent visuals for a handset in this price range. The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14.5, promising an up-to-date software experience.

For optics, the Pova 6 Neo 5G comes with a primary 108MP rear camera, which includes AI enhancements and 3x in-sensor zoom. The camera system supports a variety of shooting modes, such as Super Night Mode, Time-Lapse, and Dual Video, making it versatile for different scenarios. An 8MP front-facing camera with flash is included for selfies and video calls.

The device also includes several AI-based features designed to enhance user creativity and productivity, such as AI Magic Eraser, AI Cutout, and AI Wallpaper.

To power its features, the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charging. Additionally, the handset is equipped with dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos. The phone's IP54 rating provides splash and sweat resistance, adding a layer of durability.

