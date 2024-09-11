Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G launched in India with Dimensity 6300 chipset: Check price, specs and more
Tecno launches the budget-friendly Pova 6 Neo 5G in India, available in three colors. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM options, and a 108MP camera. Prices start at ₹13,999, with sales beginning September 14 on Amazon and select retailers.
Tecno has introduced the Pova 6 Neo 5G to the Indian market, expanding its lineup of budget-friendly smartphones. The device, which offers a range of attractive features at an affordable price point, is now available in three stylish color options—Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky, and Midnight Shadow. Consumers can choose between two configurations: a base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, or a higher-end option boasting 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.