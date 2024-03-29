Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC: Check price, specifications
Tecno launches Pova 6 Pro 5G in India with 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 6,000mAh battery, and 108 MP triple rear camera setup. Available in Comet Green and Meteorite Grey.
Tecno, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has officially launched its latest offering, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G, in India. The phone features the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and claims to offer longer usage with the 6,000mAh battery. This device is available in Comet Green and Meteorite Grey colour options.