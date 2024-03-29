Tecno launches Pova 6 Pro 5G in India with 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 6,000mAh battery, and 108 MP triple rear camera setup. Available in Comet Green and Meteorite Grey.

Tecno, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has officially launched its latest offering, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G, in India. The phone features the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and claims to offer longer usage with the 6,000mAh battery. This device is available in Comet Green and Meteorite Grey colour options.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G: Price in India The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India starting from April 4 via Amazon and offline retail stores. It comes in two RAM variants – 8GB and 12GB – with corresponding storage options of 256GB. Customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000 on all banks as part of a limited-time offer, bringing down the effective prices to Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB and 12GB variants, respectively.

Additionally, buyers will receive a free Tecno S2 Speaker worth Rs. 4,999 with their purchase, adding further value to the deal.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G: Specifications The smartphone offers a vibrant 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, featuring a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,300 nits. It is fueled by Android 14-based HiOS 14.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G sports a 108 MP triple rear camera setup, comprising a primary sensor with up to 3x in-sensor zoom, a 2 MP portrait shooter, and an AI-backed lens. Additionally, the device features a 32MP front camera with a dual-tone LED flash unit.

As already mentioned the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G houses a massive 6,000mAh battery, which the company claims is the largest in its class in India. Moreover, with support for 70W wired fast charging, users can quickly recharge their device and get back to their daily tasks without any interruption.

Moreover, it boasts an updated Arc Interface encircling the rear camera unit, now featuring over 200 LEDs and offering more than 100 customizable options. Users have the flexibility to personalize this feature, illuminating it in various patterns.

In terms of connectivity, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C, catering to the connectivity needs of users in the 5G era. Additionally, the phone comes with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, providing added durability.



