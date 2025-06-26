Tecno Pova 7 5G series set for India launch on 4 July, to feature AI assistant and Delta light interface

Tecno has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming Pova 7 5G series in India. The new smartphone lineup will make its debut on 4 July and will be available for purchase via Flipkart, which has already gone live with a dedicated teaser page.

Advertisement

The highlight of the Tecno Pova 7 5G series is a distinctive triangular-shaped rear camera module, showcased prominently in the brand’s latest teasers. The setup includes two camera sensors, an LED flash, and an LED strip built into the camera island. Another notable design element is the "Delta Light Interface", a dynamic lighting feature inspired by the Greek delta symbol (Δ), which responds to user actions such as audio playback, volume changes, and notifications.

Tecno has also confirmed the inclusion of its in-house artificial intelligence voice assistant, Ella, in the new series. Ella supports multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Tamil, further enhancing user accessibility across regional demographics.

Among the expected technical features is MemFusion, Tecno’s proprietary Memory Fusion Technology, which allows users to virtually extend the phone’s RAM using available internal storage, a function increasingly popular among budget and mid-range devices to improve multitasking.

Advertisement

The company has yet to reveal complete specifications for all models but has hinted at a robust lineup consisting of at least four devices: Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G, Pova 7 Ultra 5G, and Pova 7 Neo.

These are anticipated to bring performance and design enhancements over their predecessors.