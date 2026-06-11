Tecno POVA 8 5G launched in India with Alive Matrix Display, 8,000mAh battery: Check price and specs

Tecno has launched the POVA 8 5G in India with an 8,000mAh battery, MediaTek's Dimensity processor and a 144Hz display. The phone comes priced in the sub- ₹30,000 price segment where it will compete against the likes of Motrola Edge 70 Fusion and OnePlus Nord CE6.

Tecno POVA 8 5G price in India and availability: The Tecno POVA 8 5G comes in 16-Bit White and Terminal Green colour options.

It is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs. 31,999.

The Tecno Pova 8 5G will be available for buy via Flipkart and leading retail stores across India starting June 18.

Tecno POVA 8 5G specifications

Tecno POVA 8 5G features a 6.76-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2344 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with an IP64-rating, meaning it can handle dust and splashes but not full submersion under water.

The latest Tecno device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset built on 6nm process, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The phone comes running on HiOS 16 based on Android 16 with a promise of two years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches. It is packed with an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging.

On the camera front, the Pova 8 5G comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary shooter and a secondary lens. There is also a 13MP selfie shooter for selfies and video calls. Both the selfie and rear cameras are capable of shooting videos at 2K quality.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device, a dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, dual microphones and an IR blaster for managing smart devices.

On the design front, the phone comes with an ‘Alive Matrix Display’ on the back that supports up to 49 different animations. The phone comes with a thickness of 8.8mm and weighs 225 grams.