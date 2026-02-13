Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G launched in India with 144Hz curved AMOLED and 8,000mAh battery: Price and specs

Tecno has expanded its mid-range smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Pova Curve 2 5G. The smartphone features a 6.78 inch full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Price, variants and availability The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB version costs Rs. 29,999. Sales will begin on 20 February at 12PM through Flipkart.

The phone will be sold in Storm Titanium, Melting Silver and Mystic Purple colour options. As part of introductory offers, buyers can avail bank discounts of up to Rs. 3,000, depending on eligibility.

Display and design highlights The smartphone features a 6.78 inch full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Tecno claims a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a screen to body ratio of over 93%. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and gives the phone a slim profile at just 7.42mm thickness.

Performance and software Under the hood, the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Users can also expand the RAM virtually up to 16GB using unused storage.

The handset runs on Android 16 with Tecno’s HiOS 16 skin on top and supports dual nano SIM cards.

Cameras and battery life For photography, the phone offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50 megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2 megapixel secondary camera. On the front, there is a 13 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

One of the biggest highlights is the 8,000mAh battery, which supports 45W wired fast charging. Tecno includes the fast charger in the box and claims the phone can deliver over 16 hours of video playback and more than 48 hours of calling time on a single charge.