Tecno Pova Cuvre 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset launched in India: Price, features and more

Tecno has launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Pova Curve 5G, in India. Available in two RAM and storage variants, the handset is set to go on sale starting 5 June.

Designed with a futuristic "starship-like" aesthetic, the Pova Curve 5G is just 7.45mm thick and comes in three bold colour options — Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Neon Cyan.

Pricing and availability The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model has been priced at ₹15,999 and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB configuration is priced at ₹16,999 and will be available via offline retail outlets.

Specifications The Pova Curve 5G sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,436 pixels). It offers a 144Hz refresh rate, a high 93.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness. For durability, the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Users can also expand the RAM virtually up to 16GB by allocating unused storage space.

Photography is handled by a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, with AI enhancements for better image processing. On the front, users will find a 13MP selfie camera, housed in a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout.

The Pova Curve 5G includes a 5,500mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging. Tecno also touts its Intelligent Signal Hub System, which is designed to maintain connectivity in areas with poor network coverage.

Notably, the smartphone is rated IP64 for dust and splash resistance and includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also integrates Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC for modern connectivity needs.