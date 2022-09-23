Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched in India: Details on price and specifications

The Tecno Poca Neo 5G comes in a sole 4GB RAM with 128GB storage configuration priced at ₹15,499. Tecno offers this handset in Sprint Blue and Sapphire Black colours.
Tecno Poca Neo 5G launched in India on September 23. This smartphone will go on sale in the country in the coming week. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and offers 13-band 5G support. The handset also packs a 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. Its 6.8-inch full HD+ LTPS display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Tecno Poca Neo 5G is equipped with a 50MP dual rear camera setup that can capture videos with up to 2K resolution.
Tecno Poca Neo 5G: Price in India
The Tecno Poca Neo 5G comes in a sole 4GB RAM with 128GB storage configuration priced at ₹15,499. Tecno offers this handset in Sprint Blue and Sapphire Black colours. It is currently available for pre-booking at retail stores and will go on sale in India from September 26.
Tecno Poca Neo 5G: Specifications
The dual-SIM Nano smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ (1,080X2,460 pixels) LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 GPU. It runs on Android 12 based Hi OS 8.6.
This handset from Tecno sports a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup with quad flash. There is also an 8MP selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. It features 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM that can be expanded uo to 3GB via the Memory Fusion RAM feature, The smartphone comes with 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It packs a 6,000mAh Li-ion battery which supports 18W fast charging.
The Tecno Poca Neo 5G supports 2.4GHz dual band WiFi and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers optimised by DTS Audio technology. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
To recall, Tecno has also recently released its Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition in India. The new special edition smartphone sports Tecno’s first colour changing rear design with Polychromatic Photoisomer technology. The handset features a unique paint that pays tribute to Pier Mondrian, a well known Dutch painter and art theorist.
