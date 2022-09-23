Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched in India: Details on price and specifications

This handset from Tecno sports a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup with quad flash. There is also an 8MP selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. It features 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM that can be expanded uo to 3GB via the Memory Fusion RAM feature, The smartphone comes with 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It packs a 6,000mAh Li-ion battery which supports 18W fast charging.