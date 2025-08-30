Tecno Pova Slim 5G launching in India on September 4, claimed to be ‘world’s slimmest curved display phone’

Tecno has confirmed the launch of a new device in India called Tecno Pova Slim 5G which the company claims will be the “World’s Slimmest 3D Curved Display 5G Smartphone”. The phone will make its debut in India on 4 September at 12 noon, just days before Apple announces its own slim phone, the iPhone 17 Air.

Earlier this year at MWC in Barecelona, Tecno had showcased a slim factor concept phone called Tecno Spark Slim with a thickness of just 5.75mm. The design of the new Pova Slim seems very close to the concept phone and it is likely that the company is packaging that same device for the Indian market.

If that turns out to be true, we can expect the Pova Slim to feature a thickenss of just 5.75mm which could make it even slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, the iPhone 17 Air could beat it just a few days later with a reported thickenss of around 5.5mm.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G: What to expect? Tecno Pova Slim 5G could feature a 6.78 inch OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Despite the sleek form factor, the phoen is expected to pack a 5,200mAh battery.

There will likely be support for a 50MP primary sensor but we don't have much details about the other camera sensors.

In the teaser image showcased by Tecno, the phone comes with a curved frame in white colour and a horizontal bar that makes up for the camera island. The phone clearly comes with a dual camera setup with a LED flash and a white coloured LED light which Tecno calls “Dynamic Mood Light.” The LED light comes to life phone calls, notifications and other such tasks.