Tecno POVA Slim 5G with 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 5.95mm thickness launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Tecno has launched its new mid-range device, the Tecno POVA Slim 5G, which the company claims is the world's slimmest phone with a curved display. The phone is powered by a Dimensity 6400 processor and packs a 5,160mAh battery despite the sleek design.

Tecno POVA Slim 5G price: The Tecno POVA Slim 5G is priced at ₹19,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The phone will be available to buy exclusively on Flipkart from September 8 onwards.

It will be available in Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black colour variants.

Tecno POVA Slim 5G specifications: The Tecno POVA Slim 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection for the front glass, Military Grade MIL-STD 810H certification, and an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, based on a 6nm process with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. There is support for 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

As for optics, the Tecno POVA Slim comes with a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary lens. It supports 2K video recording. There is a 13MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The new Tecno device comes with a 5,160mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging. It runs on HiOS 15, based on Android 15.

The phone has a thickness of just 5.95mm and weighs in at 156 grams. This is higher than the thickness of the Tecno Spark Slim (5.75mm), the concept phone that Tecno had showcased at MWC 2025.

The phone is also slightly thicker than Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, which measures 5.8mm, but weighs 163 grams. Meanwhile, Apple is also reportedly planning to launch its slim and light phone, the iPhone 17 Air, at the company's "Awe Dropping" event on September 9.