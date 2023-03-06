Tecno Spark 10 Pro with 90Hz LCD display launched: Check specifications, feature

Tecno Spark 10 Pro with 90Hz LCD display launched: Check specifications, feature2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 04:03 PM IST
- The Tecno Spark 10 Pro is equipped with dual-SIM (Nano) capability and comes with Android 13-based HiOS 12.6 pre-installed. The device also boasts a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD display, which supports a 90Hz refresh rate and features a single punch-hole cutout positioned in the center of the screen.
The latest addition to Tecno's Spark series of smartphones is the Tecno Spark 10 Pro, which was recently launched at MWC 2023 and is now available in global markets. However, details regarding its sale date and pricing have not yet been disclosed. The phone boasts a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 6.8-inch LCD screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, it comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
