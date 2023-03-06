Tecno Spark 10 Pro with 90Hz LCD display launched: Check specifications, feature

The latest addition to Tecno's Spark series of smartphones is the Tecno Spark 10 Pro, which was recently launched at MWC 2023 and is now available in global markets. However, details regarding its sale date and pricing have not yet been disclosed. The phone boasts a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 6.8-inch LCD screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, it comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Tecno's latest release, the Spark 10 Pro, is an entry-level smartphone, and the company has not yet shared any information regarding its availability and pricing. The phone will be offered in two colour options - Starry Black and Pearl White - and will come in two RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro: Specifications and features

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro is equipped with dual-SIM (Nano) capability and comes with Android 13-based HiOS 12.6 pre-installed. The device also boasts a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD display, which supports a 90Hz refresh rate and features a single punch-hole cutout positioned in the center of the screen.

Under the hood, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 SoC that comes with an integrated Mali G52 GPU. The phone is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of optics, the device is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI lens, accompanied by an LED flash on the back panel. On the front, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, which comes with a dual LED flashlight.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It supports various connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging, and it also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone's dimensions are 168.41 × 76.21 × 8.46mm.