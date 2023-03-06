Tecno Spark 10 Pro with 90Hz LCD display launched: Check specifications, feature

The latest addition to Tecno's Spark series of smartphones is the Tecno Spark 10 Pro, which was recently launched at MWC 2023 and is now available in global markets. However, details regarding its sale date and pricing have not yet been disclosed. The phone boasts a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 6.8-inch LCD screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, it comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

