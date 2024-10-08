Tecno Spark 30C 5G with Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in India, effectively starts at ₹8,999: All you need to know
The new Tecno Spark 30C 5G smartphone, launching at ₹9,999, includes a 48MP camera and 5,000mAh battery. With a 120Hz display and various features, it aims to compete in the sub ₹10k market.
Tecno has launched another smartphone in the sub- ₹10k price range, the Tecno Spark 30C 5G with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and 5,000mAh battery. The new phone will compete with the likes of the Infinix Hot 50 5G, Vivo T3x and iQOO Z9 Lite.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message