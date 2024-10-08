The new Tecno Spark 30C 5G smartphone, launching at ₹ 9,999, includes a 48MP camera and 5,000mAh battery. With a 120Hz display and various features, it aims to compete in the sub ₹ 10k market.

Tecno has launched another smartphone in the sub- ₹10k price range, the Tecno Spark 30C 5G with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and 5,000mAh battery. The new phone will compete with the likes of the Infinix Hot 50 5G, Vivo T3x and iQOO Z9 Lite.

Tecno Spark 30C 5G price: Tecno Spark 30C 5G is priced at ₹9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and ₹10,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, a ₹1,000 bank discount is available on select cards on Flipkart, bringing the effective price of the phone down to ₹8,999.

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G is available in 3 colour variants: Midnight Shadow, Aurora Cloud and Azure Sky, and will be available on Flipkart and in retail stores from today.

Tecno Spark 30C 5G specifications: The Tecno Spark 30C 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also has a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance, an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The latest Tecno device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with Mali G-57 MC2 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. There is support for up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, which can be extended via a microSD card slot.

Optics wise, the phone comes with a 48MP Sony IMX582b primary sensor and a secondary lens with triple LED flash. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter with dual LED flash for taking selfies and video calls. It comes with 5,000 mAh battery that can be fast charged via a 18W charger.