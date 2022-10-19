Tecno unveils Spark 9 Pro Sports Edition with BMW-themed design1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 03:57 PM IST
- Tecno Spark 9 Pro was launched earlier this year. The phone’s Sports Edition has similar features as the standard Tecno Spark 9 Pro.
Smartphone brand Tecno has launched a Sports Edition of Tecno Spark 9 Pro. The company has partnered with Designworks – the design innovation studio for BMW Group. The special edition comes with BMW-themed design inspired by ‘ice-crystal talisman’. The handset also has a unique blue and white colour theme of the rear panel along with the camera modules.