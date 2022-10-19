Smartphone brand Tecno has launched a Sports Edition of Tecno Spark 9 Pro. The company has partnered with Designworks – the design innovation studio for BMW Group. The special edition comes with BMW-themed design inspired by ‘ice-crystal talisman’. The handset also has a unique blue and white colour theme of the rear panel along with the camera modules.

The phone’s special edition is aimed at young buyers. “Working together with a company like Tecno is inspiring, as it gives us the opportunity to focus on another user experience – the smartphone. While there is a difference in scale, something smartphones and cars have in common is that they are extremely personal and are relied on daily by their users, and they are also a means of personal expression," said Andre De Salis, Creative Director, Industrial Design at Designworks.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro was launched earlier this year. The phone’s Sports Edition has similar features as the standard Tecno Spark 9 Pro. It is equipped with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a FHD+ resolution. The smartphone comes powered by a Helio G85 chipset and runs on the company’s own HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12 operating system.

The phone packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage which can be expanded using a microSD card. On the camera front, Tecno Spark 9 Pro Sports Edition features a 50MP main camera on the back and 32MP selfie camera at the front. The primary rear camera is paired with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP AI lens.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. 4G, LTE, Bluetooth and GPS are the connectivity features of the phone. Tecno Spark 9 Pro Sport Edition will be available in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East markets only.