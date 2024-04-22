Faber chimneys are among the best that are currently available in the market. If you’re looking for the best Faber chimney to purchase, we’ve got you covered. Our range includes Faber chimneys that are designed to improve ventilation, air quality, and have the potential to significantly upgrade your cooking experience at home. These chimneys can effectively extract smoke, odours, airborne grease, and more - keeping your kitchen feeling fresh and clean. What can you expect with our collection of Faber chimneys? Powerful suction, effective filtration systems, and stylish designs make Faber chimneys worth considering for your next purchase - combining functionality with good looks.

With our comprehensive list, you can find a variety of Faber chimneys that include models across various categories - wall-mounted, island, and built-in chimneys to match the style and layout of your kitchen. With Faber chimneys, you can cook with confidence and comfort, knowing that your ventilation needs are covered.

1. Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), Autoclean Alarm, Mood L |Made in India(HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

The Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a durable option that promises optimal long-term performance. This chimney comes with a 12-year warranty on the motor (2-year comprehensive) and also features autoclean technology, an autoclean alarm, and touch & gesture control for added convenience. Amazing, right? This chimney is designed and made in India and its black finish will add a hint of modern touch to your kitchen while ensuring a stress-free smoke and odour extraction, making it a great choice for your kitchen needs.

Specifications of Faber Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Suction: Powerful 1500 m³/hr suction

Cleaning: Autoclean technology for low maintenance

Control: Touch & gesture controls

Warranty: 12-year motor warranty, 2-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1500 m³/hr suction for effective smoke and odor extraction Requires periodic maintenance of autoclean technology Convenient touch & gesture controls for easy operation May be relatively higher priced compared to other models

2. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

If you’re looking for an efficient kitchen partner, consider the Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney. This Faber chimney features a baffle filter and push button controls, making it a great tool for effective smoke and odour removal. In addition, its black design will add style to your kitchen décor. What else do you get? This chimney comes with a suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr and ensures clean air while cooking. In essence, this Faber chimney combines functionality and style for a pleasant cooking experience everyday.

Specifications of Faber Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: Efficient air suction with 1000 m³/hr capacity

Filter Type: Baffle filter for effective grease and oil particle removal

Control Type: Push button controls for easy operation

Design: Sleek black finish complements various kitchen styles and décor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 1000 m³/hr suction for effective air extraction May not have advanced features like auto-clean technology Baffle filter for effective grease and oil particle removal Push button controls may be less convenient than touch controls

Also read: Best ductless chimneys in India: Pick from top 7 options for clean and smoke free kitchen

3. Faber Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney is a reliable performer with a 240-watt motor and baffle filters for effective grease removal. In addition, its slim black design is bound to add style to your kitchen. In addition, users can enjoy peace of mind with a 12-year warranty on the motor. What else can you expect? This Faber chimney combines durability, efficiency, and aesthetics to significantly upgrade your kitchen experience without compromising on any features. So, go ahead and bring home a new Faber chimney today.

Specifications of Faber Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Motor Power: 240 Watt

Filter Type: Baffle Filters

Warranty: 12-year motor warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 1000 m³/hr suction for effective air extraction Push button controls may be less convenient than touch controls Powerful 240 Watt motor for effective performance Baffle filters may require regular cleaning and maintenance

4. Faber Autoclean Chimney

The Faber 60cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Chimney is a great choice for your next purchase. Wondering why we say that? This chimney offers advanced features with filterless technology and touch & gesture controls. In addition, it boasts a suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr and features an autoclean function for low maintenance in the long-run. In addition, buyers can expect reliability, with an 8-year motor warranty and a 2-year comprehensive warranty. This Faber chimney is designed with Italian aesthetics and made in India and offers a great balance between features and style.

Specifications of Faber Autoclean Chimney

Suction Capacity: Powerful 1200 m³/hr

Filter Type: Filterless technology

Control Type: Touch & gesture controls

Warranty: 8-year motor warranty, 2-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1200 m³/hr suction for effective smoke extraction Filterless technology may require more frequent servicing Convenient touch & gesture controls for easy operation Autoclean function effectiveness may vary over time

5. Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/HR Auto-Clean Angular Kitchen Chimney (Hood Zenith FL SC AC BK 60, Filterless Technology, Touch Control, Black)

The Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Auto-Clean Angular Kitchen Chimney is worth considering for your next purchase. This Faber chimney is built for efficient smoke and odour extraction with its powerful 1350 m³/hr suction capacity. In addition, it features filterless technology and touch controls, making it a formidable option for convenience and ease of use. In addition, the auto-clean function helps maintain performance with minimal effort while its slim black design adds value to the kitchen space. Buyers can upgrade their cooking environment with this stylish chimney from Faber.

Specifications of Faber Angular Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: Powerful 1350 m³/hr

Filter Type: Filterless technology

Control Type: Touch controls

Auto-Clean Function: Automatic cleaning

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1350 m³/hr suction for effective smoke extraction Auto-clean function effectiveness may vary over time Filterless technology reduces maintenance hassle Touch controls might require more careful handling

Also read: Best chimney: Keep your kitchen smoke-free to stay healthy with our top 8 efficient and stylish picks

6. Faber Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney is a formidable chimney option, thanks to its filterless technology for reduced maintenance and effective smoke extraction. In addition, its push-button controls offer convenient operation and easy functionality. On top of this all, the chimney's auto-clean function helps maintain performance effortlessly. What else do you get? This Faber chimney comes with a gorgeous black design and powerful 1100 m³/hr suction capacity, making it a worthy companion for your diverse cooking experiences - all day, everyday!

Specifications of Faber Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1100 m³/hr for efficient smoke and odor extraction

Filter Type: Utilises filterless technology for reduced maintenance

Control Type: Push button controls for easy operation

Auto-Clean Function: Features auto-clean technology to maintain performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 1100 m³/hr suction for effective smoke extraction Auto-clean function effectiveness may vary over time Filterless technology reduces maintenance hassle Push button controls may be less advanced than touch controls

7. Faber Autoclean Chimney

The Faber 90cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Chimney is a combination that works - with an Italian design and Indian craftsmanship. This chimney features filterless technology and touch & gesture controls, making it a great choice for efficient smoke and odour extraction. In addition, this chimney comes with an 8-year motor warranty and a 2-year comprehensive warranty so you can expect reliable support from Faber. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and transform your kitchen with this stylish chimney from Faber that’s designed to take your cooking experience to the next level.

Specifications of Faber Autoclean Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Filter Type: Filterless technology

Control Type: Touch & gesture controls

Warranty: 8-year motor warranty, 2-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1200 m³/hr suction for effective extraction Auto-clean function effectiveness may vary over time Filterless technology reduces maintenance hassle Touch & gesture controls may require getting used to

Also read: Best kitchen exhaust fans to throw all smoke and smell out: 7 picks for you

Top 3 features of best Faber chimneys

Best Faber chimneys Suction Special feature Cleaning ability Faber Primus Plus Energy 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Alarm, Touch & Gesture Control Autoclean Faber Pluto PB BF 60cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter, Push Button Manual cleaning required Faber Class Pro PB LTW 60cm 1000 m³/hr 240 Watt Motor Manual cleaning required Faber Venice IN HC SC FL LG 60cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Technology, Touch Control Autoclean Faber Zenith FL SC AC BK 60cm 1350 m³/hr Auto-Clean, Filterless Technology Autoclean Faber Alpha IN HC PB FL BK 60cm 1100 m³/hr Filterless Technology, Push Button Autoclean Faber Venice IN HC SC FL LG 90cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Technology, Touch Control Autoclean

Best value for money Faber chimney

The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60) stands out as a reliable choice with its 12-year motor warranty and powerful 240 Watt motor. It’s the best value for money option due to numerous reasons, including baffle filters for effective grease filtration and a sleek black design. In addition, this chimney offers durability and efficient performance for your kitchen ventilation needs.

Best overall Faber chimney

The Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60) is an excellent choice for overall performance. Why, you wonder? This Faber chimney features a powerful suction of 1500 m³/hr, autoclean technology with an alarm for maintenance, and touch & gesture controls. In addition, it comes with a 12-year motor warranty (2-year comprehensive) and combines efficiency, durability, and modern design, making it a worthy purchase.

Also read: Best kitchen fans: Top 10 options for efficient ventilation and air circulation

How to find the best Faber chimney

To find the best Faber chimney, consider key factors like suction capacity for efficient smoke extraction, filter type (baffle or filterless) for maintenance ease, control type (push button or touch/gesture) for user convenience, and warranty coverage for long-term reliability. In addition, it’s prudent to evaluate the product based on your kitchen size, cooking habits, and design preferences to choose the ideal Faber chimney for your peculiar needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the suction capacity of Faber chimneys?

Ans : Faber chimneys come with varying suction capacities ranging from 800 m³/hr to 1500 m³/hr, ensuring efficient smoke and odour extraction.

Question : Do Faber chimneys require frequent maintenance?

Ans : Faber chimneys are available with filterless technology, reducing the need for frequent cleaning. However, regular maintenance is recommended for optimal performance.

Question : What are the control options available for Faber chimneys?

Ans : Faber chimneys offer different control types such as push buttons, touch controls, and even touch & gesture controls for easy operation.

Question : What warranty coverage is provided with Faber chimneys?

Ans : Faber chimneys typically come with motor warranties ranging from 5 years to 12 years, ensuring long-term reliability. Comprehensive warranties for other components are usually 1 to 2 years.

Question : Are Faber chimneys suitable for all kitchen sizes?

Ans : Faber chimneys are available in various sizes and designs to suit different kitchen layouts and sizes. Choose a chimney based on your kitchen dimensions and cooking requirements for optimal performance.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!