The 3 best workout headphones for very sweaty runners

Beats are often maligned for having poorly tuned, overly bassy sound and wonky designs. The relatively new Beats Fit Pro ($200) headphones are saddled with neither issue. Gone are the colossal ear tips of its predecessor the PowerBeats Pro. Here instead is an energetic sound profile, active noise canceling and support for Apple’s Find My function, a boon to people who always leave their headphone case in their purse. These have a somewhat wimpy IPX4 rating, but if you want a better all around workout headphone experience, you might prefer them over the Jaybird Vista 2s. Plus, the Beats have the Kim K seal of approval, if that means anything to you.