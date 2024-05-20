The 6 best Sony 55-inch TVs with Google TV to buy in 2024

When it comes to high-quality TVs, Sony is a brand that stands out. With a range of 55-inch smart TVs featuring Google TV, Sony offers a combination of stunning picture quality, immersive sound, and smart features. In this article, we'll compare the top 6 Sony 55 inch TVs to help you make an informed decision and find the perfect TV for your home.

Experience immersive viewing with the Sony Bravia 55 inch Google TV. This stunning TV features a 4K HDR Processor X1 for lifelike picture quality, Acoustic Multi-Audio for immersive sound, and a sleek design.

The Acer 55 inch Ultra Google TV offers stunning 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and a range of smart features. With a sleek design and immersive viewing experience, this TV is a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

The Sony Bravia 55 inch Google TV offers stunning 4K HDR picture quality, immersive sound, and a range of smart features. With Dolby Vision and Atmos, this TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience.

The Sony Bravia 55 inch Google TV offers stunning 4K HDR picture quality, Acoustic Multi-Audio for immersive sound, and a sleek design. With Google TV, this TV delivers a seamless smart TV experience.

The Sony Bravia 55 inch Google TV offers stunning 4K XR picture quality, Acoustic Multi-Audio for immersive sound, and a sleek design. With XR Motion Clarity, this TV delivers a smooth and sharp viewing experience.

The Sony Bravia 55 inch Google TV offers stunning 4K XR picture quality, Acoustic Multi-Audio for immersive sound, and a sleek design. With XR Motion Clarity, this TV delivers a smooth and sharp viewing experience.

The Acer 55 inch Ultra Google TV AR55GT2851UDFL offers exceptional value for money with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and smart home compatibility.

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74L is the best overall product, featuring a 55-inch 4K UHD display with HDR support for stunning visuals. Its powerful X1 4K processor ensures smooth performance, while Android TV offers a seamless smart experience. With Triluminos Pro for vivid colours, it's the ultimate entertainment centrepiece.

When choosing the perfect TV from the options listed, consider the picture quality, sound experience, and smart features. Look for a TV that matches your viewing needs and enhances your home entertainment setup.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for Sony 55 inch TVs with Google TV?

Ans : The price range for Sony 55 inch TVs with Google TV varies from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1,50,000, depending on the model and features.

Question : Do these TVs come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all Sony 55 inch TVs with Google TV come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

Question : What are the key differences between the Sony Bravia models listed?

Ans : The key differences lie in the picture processing technology, sound quality, and additional features such as XR Motion Clarity and Smart Home Compatibility.

Question : Are these TVs suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, these Sony 55 inch TVs with Google TV offer a Game Mode for an enhanced gaming experience.