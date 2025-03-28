The best Haier refrigerators just got cheaper by up to ₹52,000: Amazon offers and deals you wouldn’t want to miss

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)View Details
₹59,190
Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel)View Details
₹14,990
Haier 240 L, 2 Star, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-252EGS-P, Moon Silver)View Details
₹21,490
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)View Details
₹59,190
Haier 175 L, 2 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-182RS-N, Red Mono)View Details
₹11,790
With summer knocking on the door, it is time to prep for the rising temperature. Refrigerators are life-saving appliances in this heat as they not only keep food and beverages cold but also keep them fresh for a longer duration. Buying the best refrigerator can be a difficult task as there are so many options available online. But what if we tell you about a brand that's not only renowned for their products but is also offering a discount of up to ₹52,000!
Haier refrigerators offer a solid mix of innovation and practicality. They've got a pretty wide range, from your basic single-door models to those fancy side-by-side and double door units. What's cool is they're often packing tech like inverter compressors for better energy efficiency, and features designed to keep food fresher for longer.
Additionally, the best Haier refrigerators incorporate smart features, including Wi-Fi connectivity. Consequently, Haier provides a diverse selection, accommodating both basic and advanced refrigeration needs. If you're looking to grab a Haier refrigerator without breaking the bank, here's how to play Amazon's deals to your advantage.
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)
First thing first, choose the model that suits your needs. Before buying a refrigerator, consider size and capacity to fit your space and needs. Energy efficiency is crucial for long-term savings. Check features like adjustable shelves, temperature controls, and smart capabilities. Evaluate brand reliability and warranty. Consider the type such as single door, double door or side-by-side refrigerators based on your preference and kitchen layout.
The discount on the product you choose varies, starting at 28% on MRP and going up to ₹52,000 or 43% on MRP. Along with this, other attractive discounts can further reduce the price, making it easier to grab the best refrigerators from Haier at a budget-friendly deal.
Bank and card offers
No Cost EMI Plans
Deals and discounts are subject to change. Verify current offers on Amazon before finalising your order.
With these exciting discounts, owning a Haier refrigerator becomes even more budget-friendly. Be it a sleek, space-saving model or a larger one for the family, this is a great time to buy!
Refrigerators from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more are at 46% off during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest
Best refrigerator under ₹30000 in 2025: Top 10 picks with energy efficiency, smart features, and stylish designs
Best refrigerators: Top 8 choices for long-lasting freshness and smart storage from brands like LG, Samsung and others
Best energy efficient refrigerators: Top 10 picks for superior cooling, lower bills, and long-term savings
Best smart inverter refrigerators cool faster, run quietly and maintain freshness with intelligent compressor technology
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.