The best Haier refrigerators just got cheaper by up to ₹52,000: Amazon offers and deals you wouldn’t want to miss

Haier refrigerators offer innovation, energy efficiency, and smart features. With discounts up to 52,000, now is a great time to buy a model that suits your needs without overspending.

Iqbal
Published28 Mar 2025, 09:19 PM IST
Check out the Amazon offers and deals on the best Haier refrigerators for the upcoming summer season
Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

With summer knocking on the door, it is time to prep for the rising temperature. Refrigerators are life-saving appliances in this heat as they not only keep food and beverages cold but also keep them fresh for a longer duration. Buying the best refrigerator can be a difficult task as there are so many options available online. But what if we tell you about a brand that's not only renowned for their products but is also offering a discount of up to 52,000!

Haier refrigerators offer a solid mix of innovation and practicality. They've got a pretty wide range, from your basic single-door models to those fancy side-by-side and double door units. What's cool is they're often packing tech like inverter compressors for better energy efficiency, and features designed to keep food fresher for longer.

Additionally, the best Haier refrigerators incorporate smart features, including Wi-Fi connectivity. Consequently, Haier provides a diverse selection, accommodating both basic and advanced refrigeration needs. If you're looking to grab a Haier refrigerator without breaking the bank, here's how to play Amazon's deals to your advantage.

Specifications

Colour
Shiny Silver
Capacity
596 litres
Energy efficiency
3 star
Dimensions
69.7D x 90.5W x 177.5H cm
Click here to buy

Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

How to get discounts of over 52,000 on the best Haier refrigerators

First thing first, choose the model that suits your needs. Before buying a refrigerator, consider size and capacity to fit your space and needs. Energy efficiency is crucial for long-term savings. Check features like adjustable shelves, temperature controls, and smart capabilities. Evaluate brand reliability and warranty. Consider the type such as single door, double door or side-by-side refrigerators based on your preference and kitchen layout.

The discount on the product you choose varies, starting at 28% on MRP and going up to 52,000 or 43% on MRP. Along with this, other attractive discounts can further reduce the price, making it easier to grab the best refrigerators from Haier at a budget-friendly deal.

Bank and card offers

  • Flat 750 Instant Discount on Axis Bank Credit Card (Minimum purchase value 34990)
  • Flat 1000 Instant Discount on Axis Bank Credit Card (Minimum purchase value 49990)
  • Additional flat 500 Instant Discount on Axis Bank Credit Card (Minimum purchase value 24990)
  • Additional Flat 750 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card 6 months and above EMI (Minimum purchase value 34990)
  • Additional Flat 1000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card 6 months and above EMI (Minimum purchase value 49990)
  • 10% Instant Discount up to 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI (Minimum purchase value 5000)
  • 7.5% Instant Discount up to 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI (Minimum purchase value 5000)

No Cost EMI Plans

  • Upto 3,760.51 EMI interest savings on HDFC Bank Debit Cards
  • Upto 3,760.51 EMI interest savings on HDFC Bank Debit Cards
  • No Cost EMI available on Amazon Pay Later

More options for the best Haier refrigerators

How to grab these off on the best Haier refrigerators

  • Pick your favourite Haier refrigerator, add it to your cart, and head to checkout.
  • Use an eligible credit card to unlock instant discounts.
  • Choose a No Cost EMI plan if you prefer easy monthly payments.
  • Double-check the final price and offers before completing your purchase.

Deals and discounts are subject to change. Verify current offers on Amazon before finalising your order.

With these exciting discounts, owning a Haier refrigerator becomes even more budget-friendly. Be it a sleek, space-saving model or a larger one for the family, this is a great time to buy!

Similar articles for you:

Refrigerators from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more are at 46% off during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest

Best refrigerator under 30000 in 2025: Top 10 picks with energy efficiency, smart features, and stylish designs

Best refrigerators: Top 8 choices for long-lasting freshness and smart storage from brands like LG, Samsung and others

Best energy efficient refrigerators: Top 10 picks for superior cooling, lower bills, and long-term savings

Best smart inverter refrigerators cool faster, run quietly and maintain freshness with intelligent compressor technology

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsThe best Haier refrigerators just got cheaper by up to ₹52,000: Amazon offers and deals you wouldn’t want to miss

FAQs

Do Haier refrigerators work without a stabilizer?

Yes, many models have stabilizer-free operation, handling voltage fluctuations effectively.

Which Haier refrigerator is best for small families?

Haier’s 190-250L single-door models are ideal for small families.

What are inverter refrigerators?

What are inverter refrigerators?

What is the difference between direct cool and frost-free refrigerators?

Direct cool models require manual defrosting, while frost-free models prevent ice buildup and need less maintenance.

First Published:28 Mar 2025, 09:19 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App