The wait is over as OnePlus will launch Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Nord Buds 2 on April 4

OnePlus fans, your wait is over. The company’s two much-awaited offerings – the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 – are set to launch at the Larger than life OnePlus Launch Event on April 4, at 7 pm IST.

As you get a chance to watch the event live, you can also get your own smartphone and buds at a very special early bird offer pricing. But, for starters, let’s see what sets these two devices apart from scores of other smartphones and earphones available in the market today. The all-new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G brings an upgrade on all the features that OnePlus is known for – fast and smooth performance, camera prowess and battery.

Powerful performance wired for multi-tasking

At the heart of this brand new smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset backed up by a robust GPU, increased power efficiency and dual 5G mode network support with Wi-Fi 5 for seamless connectivity. The processor is said to deliver a great performance for gaming, streaming and watching online content. It comes with 8GB of virtual RAM expansion, allowing you to transition between different apps and multi-task even faster as hard drive space gets converted into temporary virtual RAM.

108 MP Camera System for brighter, clearer photos

The camera upgrade in the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is worth a mention as it comes with a massive 108 MP Camera System along with 9-in-1 pixel binning. This brings the power of millions of pixels into the palm of your hands and what you get is brighter, clearer and more natural photos with every click. This Camera System comes with OnePlus’ Electronic Image Stabilization (ESI) technology, which enables you to shoot with enhanced detail and clarity even at night time. The 3X lossless zoom feature allows you to catch even faraway objects with utmost clarity.

OxygenOS 13.1 for purpose-built gaming optimizations

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with OxygenOS 13.1 for purpose-built gaming optimizations. This translates into reduced system lag and screen tearing with an upgraded GPA Frame Stabilizer. The smartphone also has some other interesting features like Quick Startup so you can deep dive straight into the last game you played without having to negotiate annoying opening animations and ads. A Game Focus Mode blocks off unwanted notifications when you are in the middle of a serious game to make sure your focus remains where it needs to be.

Large 6.72-inch 120 Hz FHD display for immersive viewing

The large 6.72-inch 120 Hz FHD display of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an adaptive refresh rate which syncs with your smartphone usage habits to improve your overall experience of using the smartphone. At a peak brightness of 680 nits, every detail is crystal clear even when you are looking at the screen in direct sunlight.

5,000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC for all-day power

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC, which goes from 0 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. On this quick-charge mode, you get a full day of taking photos and shooting videos, chatting and streaming your favourite OTT content without worrying about the phone turning off. It features the same SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition that is normally seen in OnePlus’ flagship smartphone models.

Smart Battery Health Engine for improved battery life

The Smart Battery Health Engine improves the overall lifespan of the battery and preserves its capacity as this intelligent battery matches your charging and sleeping routine to prevent overcharging and premature ageing. This increases its lifespan by up to 4 years of daily charging. As 12 built-in temperature sensors work in tandem in the background when you are charging it, the smartphone does not heat up while charging.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 for an immersive audio experience

OnePlus is also introducing the all-new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 at the launch event on April 4, which promise to enhance the quality of call audio and make your favourite playlists even better. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 comes with a 12.4 mm extra-large Driver Unit, which allows for more air inflow that increases the base quality. An added layer of titanium in the vibrating diaphragm improves audio stiffness and provides an instantaneous response for audio that fares very high on clarity and boldness. Its BassWave algorithm gives audio quality that is true to its original and exhibits broad bass. To balance the sound quality, the dynamic base enhancement compensates for weak base pitches and only slightly for strong bass.

Early Bird Sneak Peek benefits for amazing deals

You can get the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in an unusual Pastel Lime or a more conventional Chromatic Gray. OnePlus is also offering Early Bird Sneak Peek benefits that include free OnePlus products, an extended warranty plan with exclusive discount and instant discount with select bank cards. To get your very own OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Buds2, tune in to the Larger than life OnePlus Launch Event on April 4, at 7 pm IST.

