The wait is over as OnePlus will launch Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Nord Buds 2 on April 4

OnePlus is also introducing the all-new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 at the launch event on April 4, which promise to enhance the quality of call audio and make your favourite playlists even better. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 comes with a 12.4 mm extra-large Driver Unit, which allows for more air inflow that increases the base quality. An added layer of titanium in the vibrating diaphragm improves audio stiffness and provides an instantaneous response for audio that fares very high on clarity and boldness. Its BassWave algorithm gives audio quality that is true to its original and exhibits broad bass. To balance the sound quality, the dynamic base enhancement compensates for weak base pitches and only slightly for strong bass.