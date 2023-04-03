The wait is over as OnePlus will launch Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Nord Buds 2 on April 4

OnePlus fans, your wait is over. The company’s two much-awaited offerings – the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 – are set to launch at the Larger than life OnePlus Launch Event on April 4, at 7 pm IST.
As you get a chance to watch the event live, you can also get your own smartphone and buds at a very special early bird offer pricing. But, for starters, let’s see what sets these two devices apart from scores of other smartphones and earphones available in the market today. The all-new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G brings an upgrade on all the features that OnePlus is known for – fast and smooth performance, camera prowess and battery.
Powerful performance wired for multi-tasking
At the heart of this brand new smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset backed up by a robust GPU, increased power efficiency and dual 5G mode network support with Wi-Fi 5 for seamless connectivity. The processor is said to deliver a great performance for gaming, streaming and watching online content. It comes with 8GB of virtual RAM expansion, allowing you to transition between different apps and multi-task even faster as hard drive space gets converted into temporary virtual RAM.
108 MP Camera System for brighter, clearer photos
The camera upgrade in the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is worth a mention as it comes with a massive 108 MP Camera System along with 9-in-1 pixel binning. This brings the power of millions of pixels into the palm of your hands and what you get is brighter, clearer and more natural photos with every click. This Camera System comes with OnePlus’ Electronic Image Stabilization (ESI) technology, which enables you to shoot with enhanced detail and clarity even at night time. The 3X lossless zoom feature allows you to catch even faraway objects with utmost clarity.
OxygenOS 13.1 for purpose-built gaming optimizations
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with OxygenOS 13.1 for purpose-built gaming optimizations. This translates into reduced system lag and screen tearing with an upgraded GPA Frame Stabilizer. The smartphone also has some other interesting features like Quick Startup so you can deep dive straight into the last game you played without having to negotiate annoying opening animations and ads. A Game Focus Mode blocks off unwanted notifications when you are in the middle of a serious game to make sure your focus remains where it needs to be.