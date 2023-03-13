Home / Technology / Gadgets /  There will be no Samsung Galaxy S23 FE this year, tipster says
Samsung may not launch an affordable Galaxy S23 phone this year. According to a reliable tipster Roland Quandt says that the South Korean company may not bring the Fan Edition of Samsung Galaxy S23 that was expected to launch later this year.

It’s been a while since Samsung introduced the Fan Edition (FE) edition. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was the last FE device that debuted in January last year. According to rumours, the company was expected to launch Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, but that didn’t happen.

Now, the rumour mill was buzzing with the likely launch of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. But as per tipster, that may also not happen. “Sure doesn't look like there'll be an S23 FE this year," Roland Quandt tweeted.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was rumoured to launch in H2 2023. It was said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. According to reports, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to come with a Samsung ISOCEL HM6 108MP main camera on the back.

In other news, Samsung is planning to expand its Galaxy A series with the launch of two new handsets. These may include Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34. The former is said to come with a price tag of 45,400 for the 128GB storage model. While the latter may be priced at 36,600.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to come with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy A34 5G, on the other hand, may feature a 6.6-inch screen. It may come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor.

Both the handsets may offer IP67 rating for dust and water splash resistance. The duo may offer a vertically aligned camera module similar to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

