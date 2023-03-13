There will be no Samsung Galaxy S23 FE this year, tipster says2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 01:02 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was the last FE device that debuted in January last year. According to rumours, the company was expected to launch Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, but that didn’t happen.
Samsung may not launch an affordable Galaxy S23 phone this year. According to a reliable tipster Roland Quandt says that the South Korean company may not bring the Fan Edition of Samsung Galaxy S23 that was expected to launch later this year.
