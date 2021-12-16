There’s a Webb to be weaved

But with the JWST, astronomers also want to progress towards answering that ancient question—are we alone? This is because JWST will allow much closer examinations than we have ever managed of exoplanets, planets that orbit other stars. By now, we know of thousands of exoplanets. The challenge is to examine them for signs of life or signs that might support life. It’s not so much that astronomers expect to discover whether life does exist, or even could exist, outside our planet. Instead, they are excited by the unexpected findings such a search will throw up. The astronomer and SETI (Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) veteran Jill Tarter spoke of this spirit in an interview with the Washington Post some months ago. She hopes the JWST will “continue with [the] legacy" of every other telescope humankind has ever built, in this sense: that it “will show us something that none of us had in mind when the telescope was proposed."