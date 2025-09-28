These 10 Intel laptop deals are too good to skip during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is here, and laptop shoppers are in for a treat! This year, Intel-powered laptops from top brands like HP, Asus, and Lenovo are making waves with unbeatable prices. With discounts reaching up to 45%, these deals are hard to ignore.

From sleek ultrabooks perfect for work and study to powerful machines built for gaming and multitasking, there’s something for everyone. Customers are already raving about the performance, display quality, and battery life of these laptops, making them some of the most sought-after products this season.

If you’ve been planning to get a new laptop, this is the moment to act. Stock is limited, and the clock is ticking, miss these deals, and you might find yourself wishing you hadn’t waited.

The Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 is one of the best Intel laptops you can grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor and 16GB RAM, it handles daily tasks, multitasking, and creative work efficiently while consuming less energy.

The 14-inch WUXGA OLED display with 400 nits brightness and 100% DCI-P3 brings vivid, true-to-life visuals for work, entertainment, and video calls. Additional features like a backlit keyboard, Dolby Vision, and integrated Intel Arc graphics provide comfort, smooth visuals, and better productivity.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14C (4P + 8E + 2LPE), 18 Threads, Max Turbo 4.5GHz RAM 16GB LPDDR5x-7467 Storage 512GB SSD Display 14" WUXGA OLED, 400 nits, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision Operating System Windows 11 Home + MS Office Home & Student 2021 Reason to buy Lightweight and portable design for on-the-go use Energy-efficient with long-lasting battery life Reason to avoid No discrete GPU for heavy gaming 60Hz refresh rate may feel limited for some

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers consider this laptop a premium Windows device with excellent build, long 12+ hour battery, smooth performance, great display, and sound.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers energy-efficient performance, portability, and productivity at an excellent price.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 is one of the best Intel laptops to grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. With the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, it handles multitasking, creative work, and everyday computing efficiently while using less power. Its 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate delivers crisp visuals and smooth interactions, making video calls, content viewing, and editing more productive.

With Intel laptop deals available during the Amazon Sale, this laptop saves energy, improves efficiency, and delivers lasting performance for students, professionals, and casual users alike.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 14 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9GHz RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14" 3K OLED touchscreen, 120Hz, 400nits, 16:10 aspect ratio Operating System Windows 11 Home + Office Home 2024 Reason to buy Lightweight and portable design for travel and work High-resolution 3K OLED display with 120Hz refresh for productivity Reason to avoid No dedicated GPU for high-end gaming Battery life may vary with heavy usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this laptop’s top-notch performance, premium design, 14-inch OLED display, long 12+ hour battery, great touchpad, and decent sound, noting occasional heat.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines energy-efficient performance, portability, and a premium display for daily computing needs.

The Acer Aspire Go 14 is among the best Intel laptops available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking, office work, and creative projects effortlessly while saving energy.

Features like a backlit keyboard, integrated Intel ARC graphics, and preloaded Microsoft Office provide convenience, productivity, and lasting value. With Intel laptop deals during the Amazon Sale, this laptop delivers performance, portability, and efficiency for students, professionals, and casual users.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14 cores, 3.6–4.5GHz, 18MB L3 cache RAM 16GB DDR5, upgradable to 32GB Storage 512GB NVMe SSD, upgradable to 1TB Display 14" WUXGA IPS, 1920x1200, wide viewing angles, ComfyView Operating System Windows 11 Home + MS Office Reason to buy Lightweight design ideal for mobility Energy-efficient performance with fast SSD storage Reason to avoid Limited colour gamut compared to premium OLED laptops No discrete GPU for heavy gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this laptop lightweight and value-for-money, but report mixed build, poor screen and sound quality, and occasional performance issues like system hangs.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines efficient performance, portability, and value-packed productivity for daily computing.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is one of the best Intel laptops to consider during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD, it handles multitasking, content creation, and heavy workloads.

Its 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 120Hz refresh and 100% DCI-P3 delivers sharp, vibrant visuals for work, video editing, and entertainment. Additional features like backlit keyboard, Intel Arc graphics, anti-glare coating, and preloaded Office Home 2024 make it perfect for productivity, study, and professional use.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 16 cores, 22 threads, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB cache RAM 32GB LPDDR5x-7467 Storage 1TB SSD, expandable up to 2TB Display 14" 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Anti-Glare Operating System Windows 11 Home + Office Home 2024 Reason to buy Powerful performance for multitasking and creative work Durable MIL-STD build with lightweight design Reason to avoid Premium price may not suit casual users Integrated graphics limit high-end gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this laptop performs well, running multiple virtual machines smoothly, and consider its price fair for the performance it offers.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers professional-grade performance, portability, and durability in one energy-efficient laptop.

5. ASUS ROG Strix G16,Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Gaming Laptop

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 is one of the best Intel laptops for gaming and high-performance computing, available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, it delivers lightning-fast performance for gaming, content creation, and multitasking while remaining energy-efficient.

With NVIDIA RTX 5080 graphics, backlit 4-zone RGB keyboard, and preloaded Microsoft 365 Basic with Office Home 2024, this laptop combines style, productivity, and power.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, 24 cores, 24 threads, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB cache RAM 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Display 16" FHD+ (1920x1200), 165Hz, 300nits, anti-glare Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, 16GB GDDR7, 175W TGP Reason to buy High-end gaming performance with RTX 5080 graphics Smooth display with 165Hz refresh for immersive gaming and work Reason to avoid Heavy at 2.65kg, less portable for travel Premium price may be out of reach for casual users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the colour-accurate 16:10 screen, easy upgrades, RTX 5070Ti performance, and future-proof connectivity.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers ultimate gaming and creative performance with energy-efficient, high-speed Intel processing.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AI PC is one of the best Intel laptops for professionals and students, available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking, office work, and creative projects efficiently while consuming less energy.

Features like backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, integrated graphics, and preloaded Office 2024 add convenience and productivity. With Intel laptop deals during the Amazon Sale, this ThinkPad delivers reliability, efficiency, and lasting value for students and professionals alike.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16 cores, 16 threads, built-in NPU 11 TOPS RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 14" WUXGA IPS, 300 nits, Anti-Glare Operating System Windows 11 Home + Office 2024 Reason to buy Reliable performance for work and study Lightweight and portable with fingerprint security Reason to avoid Integrated graphics limit heavy gaming 300 nits brightness may feel low under direct sunlight

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this laptop for fast boot, smooth multitasking, handling meetings, spreadsheets, and 10 tabs effortlessly, offering true premium performance.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers energy-efficient performance, portability, and professional-grade productivity in a trusted ThinkPad.

The HP 15 Intel Ultra 5 Laptop is one of the best Intel laptops for students, professionals, and everyday users, available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Equipped with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD, it handles multitasking, office work, and entertainment effortlessly while saving energy.

Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with anti-glare technology ensures comfortable viewing for long hours. Integrated Intel Arc Graphics, back

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14 cores, 18 threads, up to 4.5GHz RAM 16GB DDR5-5600 MT/s Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Display 15.6" FHD IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, micro-edge Operating System Windows 11 Home + Office Home 2024 Reason to buy Smooth multitasking and productivity for work or study Fast storage and responsive performance with energy efficiency Reason to avoid Integrated graphics not ideal for heavy gaming Battery lasts around 6 hours under intensive use

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this laptop well-built with strong performance, mixed display and sound quality, poor 1-hour battery, overheating issues, and occasional adapter failures.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers energy-efficient performance, reliability, and productivity in a lightweight, user-friendly laptop.

The ASUS Vivobook S14 Intel Ultra 7 Laptop is one of the best Intel laptops for professionals, students, and everyday users, available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking, office productivity, and light creative work efficiently while saving energy.

The 14-inch FHD+ anti-glare display with 16:10 aspect ratio ensures comfortable viewing for long hours, and the backlit keyboard with Copilot key adds convenience. Integrated Intel graphics and preloaded Office Home 2024 with Microsoft 365 Basic support seamless productivity.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 16 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.1GHz RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), anti-glare, 300 nits, 16:10 aspect ratio Operating System Windows 11 Home + Office Home 2024 Reason to buy Lightweight and portable for work or study on the move Energy-efficient performance with fast storage and smooth multitasking Reason to avoid Integrated graphics limit heavy gaming or advanced design work Battery life can vary with intensive usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the Asus S14 Metallic for its premium feel, lightweight design, smooth performance, crisp display, full-day battery, and fast charging convenience/

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers reliable performance, portability, and energy-efficient productivity in a lightweight, user-friendly package.

The ASUS Vivobook S16 Intel Ultra 5 Laptop stands out as one of the best Intel laptops for multitasking, productivity, and everyday computing, available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Integrated Intel Arc graphics and preloaded Office Home 2024 with Microsoft 365 Basic support smooth office and online tasks.

With a backlit keyboard, USB-C fast charging, and lightweight 1.7kg design, this laptop balances performance, portability, and value.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 14 cores, 14 threads, up to 4.9GHz RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 16" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), anti-glare, 144Hz, 16:10 aspect ratio Operating System Windows 11 Home + Office Home 2024 Reason to buy Large 16-inch display ideal for productivity and content work Energy-efficient performance with fast SSD storage Reason to avoid Integrated graphics limit gaming or heavy creative work

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this laptop’s top-notch build quality but report mixed hardware performance, with some experiencing NPU malfunctions due to hardware issues.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers large-screen performance, energy efficiency, and productivity in a lightweight, value-packed laptop.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Intel Ultra 5 Laptop is a high-performance laptop designed for productivity, creativity, and seamless multitasking, making it one of the best Intel laptops on the market. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD, it ensures fast, energy-efficient performance for work, study, and entertainment.

With Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, this laptop offers reliable performance during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, making it a smart choice for Intel laptop deals that combine efficiency, durability, and energy savings.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14 cores, 18 threads, up to 4.5GHz RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14" WUXGA OLED, 400 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR True Black 500 Operating System Windows 11 Home + Office Home 2024 Reason to buy Lightweight 1.39kg design ideal for mobility Long battery life with rapid charge support Reason to avoid Integrated graphics limit gaming performance 60Hz refresh rate may not satisfy high-refresh gaming needs

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers are satisfied with the laptop and say that its is high value for money.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers energy-efficient performance, portability, and premium OLED visuals for daily productivity.

Which Intel processor is best for my needs? Intel offers different processor series, like Core i3, i5, i7, and i9, each suited for different tasks. Core i3 works well for basic tasks like browsing and office work. Core i5 and i7 handle multitasking, gaming, and content creation smoothly, while Core i9 is ideal for heavy-duty workloads like video editing or 3D design. Choose based on performance needs and budget.

How much RAM should I get with an Intel laptop? RAM affects multitasking and overall speed. For basic use like browsing or documents, 8GB RAM is sufficient. Power users or gamers should look for 16GB or higher for smooth performance. More RAM ensures multiple apps run simultaneously without slowing down your laptop. Paired with an Intel processor, the right RAM size delivers better responsiveness and longer usability.

Do Intel laptops overheat easily? Intel laptops are designed with efficient thermal management, but overheating can happen under heavy loads or poor ventilation. Gaming laptops or devices running high-performance apps may get warm. Always use laptops on flat surfaces, avoid blocking vents, and consider models with advanced cooling systems. Regular updates and keeping dust-free vents also help maintain performance, ensuring your Intel laptop runs smoothly without excessive heating.

Factors to consider while buying Intel laptops Processor Type and Performance: Choose the right Intel processor—i3 for basic use, i5/i7 for multitasking, i9 for heavy workloads and professional tasks. RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM suits everyday tasks, 16GB+ for gaming or multitasking. SSD storage ensures faster performance and quicker boot times. Display Quality: Look for Full HD or higher, IPS panels, and higher refresh rates for sharp visuals, wide viewing angles, and smooth performance. Battery Life: Check real-world battery performance to ensure long-lasting use, especially for travel, work, or continuous multimedia consumption. Build, Portability, and Connectivity: Consider weight, design, and durability. Ensure necessary ports like USB-C, HDMI, and Thunderbolt for better connectivity options. Top 3 features of the best Intel laptops

Best Intel laptops Processor RAM Storage Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14C, 18 Threads, up to 4.5GHz 16GB LPDDR5x 512GB SSD ASUS Zenbook 14 Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 14 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9GHz 16GB LPDDR5X 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Acer Aspire Go 14 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14 cores, 18MB L3 Cache, 3.6–4.5GHz 16GB DDR5 512GB NVMe SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 16 cores, 22 threads, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB Cache 32GB LPDDR5x 1TB SSD ASUS ROG Strix G16 Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, 24 cores, 24 threads, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB Cache 32GB DDR5 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD ASUS ROG Strix G16 (duplicate) Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, 24 cores, 24 threads, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB Cache 32GB DDR5 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD HP 15 Intel Ultra 5 Laptop Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14 cores, 18 threads, up to 4.5GHz 16GB DDR5-5600 MT/s 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD HP 15 Intel Ultra 5 Laptop (duplicate) Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14 cores, 18 threads, up to 4.5GHz 16GB DDR5-5600 MT/s 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD ASUS Vivobook S16 Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 14 cores, 14 threads, up to 4.9GHz 16GB DDR5 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14 cores, 18 threads, up to 4.5GHz 16GB LPDDR5x 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.