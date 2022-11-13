These 2 Samsung Galaxy A series phones are getting Android 13 update: What’s new

Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 are receiving Android 13 operating system update. The South Korean company is rolling out a stable One UI 5.0 update to both these smartphones. As of now, the rollout is happening in Malaysia and Europe, but it is likely to have a broader rollout in other countries including India.
Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 were launched earlier this year with Android 12 operating system. This is the first major OS update the handsets are getting since the launch.
The latest One UI update brings firmware version A736BXXU2BVK2 to Samsung Galaxy A73. While the Galaxy A33 is getting updated to the firmware version A336BXXU4BVJG. It also brings Android security patches for the month of October to both of these handsets.
Those interested can also manually update the firmware by heading to the Settings app on their device and checking for software updates. If available, click on the Install.
Samsung OneUI 5.0 features
With Samsung One UI 5.0, Galaxy phone and tablet users can customize their home screen with new colour options, icons and quick panels. The update also brings up to 16 preset colour themes based on their wallpaper. It also offers reorganized menus for quick access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities.
The UI also adds the ability to seamlessly capture high-quality photos and video with a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode. The zoom bar has become more responsive for quicker close-ups. Samsung has also added a new dashboard that allows users to view the security status of their phone. It will also recommend ways to fix these security problems.